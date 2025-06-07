Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 7, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We continue to not blame anyone who finds themselves eager to get the show back and soon. Can you even imagine the sort of content that the writers would have cooked up this week? (You better believe that Mike Myers would have already received a phone call.)

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a dose of the bad news: Namely, that we are still in the midst of a really long summer break. SNL is most likely not going to be coming back until late September or early October, and that means that there are a number of different sketches and ideas that are inevitably going to get a little bit lost in the shuffle.

Is this a bummer in a lot of ways? You better believe it, especially since there are a lot of really cool things that we could have seen the producers do — unfortunately, this is just how the schedule works. You can’t just pick up the show during a newsworthy event! By the time fall rolls around, who knows what else will have happened?

In the interim, we do continue to think that there are going to be a few Saturday Night Live related announcements in the next three months. While there were no confirmed cast exits during the season 50 finale, do not be surprised if there are 2-3 people who decide to move on — or, the show decides to move on from. Meanwhile, we will likely see around the same number of new additions and come early September, the host for the premiere could be revealed.

If you were to ask us who it would be as of right now, our simple answer would be Sabrina Carpenter. Given her role in the 50th anniversary special the show clearly loves her; also, she has a new single and also experience performing comedy in front of an audience.

