The Wheel of Time season 4: EP on possible revival

Following the sad cancellation of The Wheel of Time on Prime Video, we know that there has been a question on the lips of many fans: Is there a chance that a revival could happen?

We know that the vast majority of the time here, the answer is a clear “no.” It is really hard to move a show from one place to another, especially when it originated on streaming — add to this the fact that the Robert Jordan adaptation is rather expensive to make, and you can see some of the problems.

Now that we’ve said all of this, never say never. A campaign to save the show among its enormous following is ongoing, and we do think that over the course of time, we are going to keep hearing about it. This is something that showrunner Rafe Judkins seems to be eager to be a part of.

In a post on Instagram, the EP noted that he still was not sure why The Wheel of Time was canceled, but he still wanted to hope for a little bit more down the line:

“Will The Wheel of Time get to do that with another network and finish the story? Sadly, it’s not something that happens often. But it does happen. In fact, one of the reasons we first chose Amazon as a home for the show was because they were in the midst of picking up The Expanse after SYFY canceled it.

“So, who knows, perhaps the Wheel of Time show will do what the books have always managed to do since day one — defy the traditional definitions of “beginnings” and “ends.” I certainly hope it does — because this book series and these fans deserve to see the story finish.”

The shame for this series in particular is that it seemed to be getting progressively better as time goes on, but the television industry is a brutal one. If you do lose viewers for whatever reason, it can be hard to get some of those back.

