The Wheel of Time season 4: Is it being shopped elsewhere?

Weeks after the cancellation of The Wheel of Time over at Prime Video, it is still fair to wonder whether the series could move somewhere else. Is there even a tiny chance that Netflix, Hulu, or someone else picks up the fantasy epic up for more?

Well, this is where we do have to come in here with some unfortunate news: It does not appear like that is going to happen. Or, at the very least, that is where things stand at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report from TVLine, The Wheel of Time is not being actively shopped to other networks or streaming services. This means that if it ever does end up being revived, the only way to make that happen is if it remains at Prime Video.

So why wouldn’t the show exist somewhere else? The only answer that we can give, at least for now, is that the financials just may not work. This is an extremely expensive show to make, and there may be a general feeling that no other broadcaster would be willing to pick up the tab. We know that there are a lot of fan campaigns out there so if you think about that alone, of course it is fair to assume that something in theory could change if they go on for long enough.

In the end, the end of The Wheel of Time is simply a shame because we know that there is so much story to tell from the Robert Jordan books. Unfortunately, it also just speaks to why fantasy shows are so hard to make since there is such a high bar that needs to be met, and also a pool of viewers who you desperately need to claim in order for the show to work.

Are you bummed that The Wheel of Time season 4 is not seemingly going to be happening elsewhere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







