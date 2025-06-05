Ghosts season 5 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now firmly into the month of June, is there a chance that a Ghosts season 5 premiere date is about to be announced?

Obviously, we should note that there is a ton of stuff to look forward to when it comes to the series. First and foremost, the CBS comedy has been renewed already for both a season 5 and season 6 — there is no reason to be worried about the future. Instead, just be more concerned about the fact that Jay has currently lost his soul … and is there any real way to get it back? We do tend to think that some of the ghosts are going to do whatever they can to help him; after all, they really should have warned him about the situation in advance.

So in circling back at this point to a premiere date, the top thing that we can say at present is that we are likely going to see a return happen in either late September or early October. There is a lot of time for an announcement to be made, but typically, CBS tends to reveal such things either in late June or early July. We are excited at this point to get a sense of what they have planned in general, and also how much they are going to show of the season in advance.

If you are hoping for any sort of substantial promo in advance, the one bit of bad news we can share here is that you will need to be patient. If we are lucky, we are going to see something more there in late August or early September; they have no reason to rush that along, even if it would be nice if they did sometimes.

