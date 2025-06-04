Chicago PD season 13 episode count reportedly revealed

We have known for a little while that Chicago PD season 13 was going to be coming back on NBC this fall. With that, let’s go ahead and share some good news.

According to a report from Deadline, the option on Jason Beghe’s contract has been picked up. This is hardly much of a surprise, but it is nice to see the show stay with some of the ensemble that they have had for so many years.

At the moment, the bigger headline here is tied simply to episode count. The same Deadline report was also quick to note that the plan here is for there to be 21 episodes, one fewer that we saw previously for both this show and the rest of the One Chicago franchise. Why do this? Well, early indications at the moment are that this is tied to cost-cutting. We are in an era where there are fewer and fewer people watching network television and there are concessions that do come along with that. Also, we are pretty cognizant of the fact that television shows are becoming increasingly expensive to make over time.

One other thing that we are well-aware of at present is that moving forward, there will be cast members who are not a part of every Chicago PD episode … but that is hardly a surprise. Remember that more so than some other shows in the franchise, we have seen this on a number of other occasions already. This series is already set up well to handle it, mostly due to the fact that characters go undercover and there are some isolated stories that do come with that.

We are prepared to see the crime drama start filming at some point in July.

