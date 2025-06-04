Deal or No Deal Island season 3 renewal: A June 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about Deal or No Deal Island season 3 between now and the end of June?

At this point, we should note that we more than understand the impatience now, largely due to the fact that the Joe Manganiello reality competition has produced some great fun over the past two seasons. Not only have we seen some great contestants, but the show has continued along the trend of using “classic” reality stars in new environments. Before this series, we were not altogether sure that we would ever see Dr. Will Kirby in such an environment again. (Based on his own comments, we certainly do not think he’s going to be back on another show moving forward.)

So where do things stand at the moment regarding season 3? Let’s just say this — according to TVLine, nothing has been decided at present. It is our hope that this could change over the coming months, but you have to remember that renewals for reality shows work differently than scripted counterparts. After all, there is no cast of writers or actors that you need to retain year in and year out. NBC could just bring it back whenever they want — of course, it would still be valuable to get episodes in the can for the sake of scheduling flexibility moving forward.

In general, it remains our hope that you are going to have a chance to see some more familiar reality stars on the next Deal or No Deal Island, especially some we have not seen in a while. Think in terms of icons from the earlier era of Survivor or maybe a person or two of Bachelor Nation — anything to bring some new faces into the show and boost the viewership.

