MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 4 preview: The Top 12 face off

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to dive into MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 4 — and with that, a big milestone!

Where do we start here? Well, let’s just start off here by noting that we have finally made it to the top 12 of the competition and thanks to that, we are getting a chance to see the part of the competition we enjoy the most kick off. We’ve made it past the auditions and Second Chances and thanks to that, the remainder of the cooks will be able to show off their skills in new ways.

Of course, because MasterChef: Dynamic Duos carries with it a different theme than what we’ve ever seen before, there are a couple of things that are going to look and feel different. To get a better sense of just what we are saying, check out the MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 4 synopsis below:

No one knows how to throw a dinner party better than couples! And when it comes to hosting, two cooks are definitely better than one. For their first challenge of the season, the Top 12 duos must impress the judges with their finest dinner party dish. At the end of the evening, the pair with the worst dish will be the first to leave the MasterChef kitchen and the duo with the best dish will receive a strategic advantage in the all-new “Dinner Party Dish” episode of MasterChef airing Wednesday, June 11 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1504) (TV-14 L)

Because we are fundamentally still so early on in the season, it feels impossible to sit here and label that there are any particular favorites. In general, we just tend to think that there is going to be a LOT of great stuff coming thanks to twists, unique dishes, and hopefully personal stories, as well.

