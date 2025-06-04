The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we are into June 2025, are we finally getting closer to a The Terminal List season 2 premiere date over at Prime Video?

The first thing that we obviously need to point out at this point is that it has been a really long time already since the first batch of episodes aired. We know that a prequel is coming in Dark Wolf, but what about the second season outright? Let’s just say that we at least have something more to say at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report right now from TVLine, production for the proper second season of the Chris Pratt series kicked off just last month. Because of that, we are in a spot now where we still have to be really darn patient to learn more of what lies ahead here. It would be great if we got some casting news soon, though, and for now, that may be the biggest thing that we have to look forward to.

At this point, we tend to think that we will be lucky to see The Terminal List season 2 come out at some point in the summer or fall of next year but if you are Amazon, clearly you do not see much of a reason to rush anything along here. You’ve got Dark Wolf to tide people over and in the interim, the only other thing you have to do is work to ensure that people keep talking about the franchise as a whole. That may mean a few refreshers, largely due to the fact that it has been so long since the series was around in any shape or form.

Related – Get some more thoughts now when it comes to The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

What do you most want to see moving into The Terminal List season 2, no matter when it airs?

Are you also very-much excited for the prequel to arrive? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







