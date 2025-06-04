Doctor Who star Varada Sethu on leaving series, role of Belinda

We knew that the end of Doctor Who season 15 shocked a lot of viewers thanks to the exit of Ncuti Gatwa, but let’s not forget about Varada Sethu!

In so many ways, we feel for the actress — even if she technically appeared in two separate seasons in two different roles. We would have loved the opportunity to get to know Belinda better, and in a different universe where the show got a quick season 16 renewal, it may have been possible. Yet, it seems as though the series’ current state of limbo has led to a number of sweeping changes across the map. Gatwa is gone as The Doctor, and we are still waiting to see what Disney wants to do regarding their international rights to the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

For now, what we can at least do is share an emotional post from Sethu all about her time on the series. Take a look at what she wrote on Instagram:

Wow wow wow wow wow. I’m sooo late to the party (as always), but needed to take a few days to process this show, this finale and everything & everyone it has brought into my life, what it all means. My heart has doubled in size. I have felt so so full of gratitude and love, I still feel I haven’t found the words to express it. It has been a true gift to know a woman like Belinda, I will never forget our journey together. Thank you [Ncuti] for being my partner in crime, my beloved Doctor. You are unending, pure magic, what a privilege it’s been to bear witness to it. Mom & Dad forever❤️ My sweet angel [Millie Gibson], thank you for your kindness, for always lifting me up, you have stolen everyone’s hearts!! I cannot wait to see what life has in store for you.

We do tend to think that Sethu is going to have no problem at all landing some other roles — after all, why wouldn’t she? She showed a ton of range over the course of a single season.

Related – Get more insight regarding the future of Doctor Who

What are you going to miss about this current era of Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







