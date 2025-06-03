Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a good chance that we are going to hear about a Shrinking season 3 premiere date between now and the end of June? We recognize that production has been going on for a big chunk of the year, and there is one thing that we can say for sure: Apple TV+ is seemingly intent on reducing the break between seasons. There was a long wait between season 1 and season 2; could there be a good chance that we actually get the third season before the end of the year?

For now, let’s just say the following: We do think there’s a chance we get Jason Segel and Harrison Ford back on the streaming service this year. However, at the same time, it is more likely to be in the fall than anytime soon. This is why the odds of there being a premiere-date reveal this month are slim to none.

Our general feeling at this point is that Shrinking will at least start to get more substantial promotion over the summer, so do not expect too much more in the immediate future. Instead, just remember that the third batch of episodes is going to be in part about watching some of these characters move forward in their lives. What that means effectively depends on who you are talking about.

For Jimmy, we do believe that we will see him recognize more of what his future can look like. There is no taking back what happened to Tia, but could he find love — or, at least establish some sort of stable happiness? With Paul, we do tend to think that managing his Parkinson’s is going to be a major part of what happens with him.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Shrinking season 3?

