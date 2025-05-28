Shrinking season 3: Jason Segel on Michael J. Fox

We of course know that there is a lot to be excited about entering Shrinking season 3 over at on Apple TV+, and that Michael J. Fox is high up on the list. Why wouldn’t he be?

After all, it is very much worth remembering here that the iconic actor has come out of retirement to re-team with former Spin City executive producer Bill Lawrence on the series. The exact nature of his role remains to be seen, but it easy to draw a line between his real-life experiences with Parkinson’s Disease and what Harrison Ford’s character of Paul could be going through. It is a part of the reason why Fox could be such a valuable resource for almost everyone involved here moving forward.

Of course, it is going to be hard to convince Jason Segel or anyone else to share details on Michael’s character as of right now; however, the actor behind Jimmy did note per People Magazine that he modeled a part of his career after what Fox was able to do back when he was a frequent presence on TV:

“I got the chance to tell him that he was a huge inspiration to me while I was in a weirdly similar situation doing How I Met Your Mother and movies at the same time and being tired … We always would talk about Michael J. Fox and what he was doing with Back to the Future and Family Ties at the same time.”

The third season of Shrinking is currently in production, and most current indications are that moving forward will be one of the central themes. Jimmy has started to deal with his grief over his wife’s death; meanwhile, Paul understands his diagnosis and at this point, seems ready to take it on however it is best to do so.

