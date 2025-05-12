Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Shrinking season 3 premiere date between now and the end of May?

First and foremost, let us begin here by noting that 100%, we would love more of the series and sooner rather than later! Luckily, what helps with everything at present given that the third season first kicked off months ago. We are now in a spot where we are just waiting to see how long post-production takes and what the folks at Apple TV+ want. There is a good chance that the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford show is back at some point this year, but we’re thinking more in terms of the fall than the spring or summer. (The streaming service did put out a sizzle reel not that long ago, and the comedy was not a part of it.)

Is there a chance more news on Shrinking is going to be revealed in the near future? In theory sure, but at the same time, we do tend to think that May is much too early. The most likely scenario at this point is that a formal announcement comes this summer and then around then, we start to get some more teasers for what is to come.

As for whether season 3 is going to be the end…

Well, that is what we are in a wait-and-see mode for. We recognize that this show was pitched as a three-season arc, which is not altogether different from what we have seen with some other shows under the Bill Lawrence umbrella like Ted Lasso. Just remember that the soccer comedy was given a fourth season after the fact, and so could this.

