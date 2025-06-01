BMF season 4 premiere spoilers: A look at ‘Graduation Day’

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the BMF season 4 premiere arrive at Starz. Do you want to learn more?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that the title here is “Graduation Day” and just based on that alone, we do tend to think that we are going to see brand-new parameters when it comes to Meech and Terry’s empire. To be perhaps a bit more specific, in the early part of the story here it may feel like the empire is more of a one-person thing. What is Terry going to do and beyond that, how will he go about it? These are just a part of what we imagine is going to be a much larger story that continues over the course of the season.

Below, you can check out the full BMF season 4 premiere synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

With Meech MIA, Terry manages the business independently to keep the cash flowing, and finds himself at odds as he seeks to exert more control over BMF.

Do we think that there could be a power struggle throughout season 4? Maybe to a certain extent, but we do tend to think that this show will at least hold somewhat true to the real story. We’ve seen there be changes here and there and that could continue; yet, it’s also hard to imagine that there is going to be something altogether seismic at this point. Why in the world would there be? We just imagine that there is going to be a lot of action and drama across the board, with maybe a little bit more character development sprinkled in to better understand everyone better.

