The Traitors US season 4 premiere date, cast: June 2025 update

With us now getting into the month of June, is there a good chance that some more news on The Traitors US season 4 is about to be unleashed?

Well, let’s just start off in this piece by noting that 100%, there is an argument to make something like this happen — and it starts by going back to last year. It was June 2024 when we learned the full official cast for season 3 and while you may think that this is a little bit too early, there is a real method to the madness here.

Here is why there is a good chance that we are going to hear about the cast this month, and it starts with the powers-that-be thinking that this is a great way to be ahead of the spoiler game. They recognize at this point that if they do not share anything about this themselves, there is a chance that someone else is going to end up leaking it. We do not believe personally that this is something that they want to risk for a number of different reasons. Why would they let someone else have that kind of power?

Now, as great as it could be to get some premiere-date news this month, we do still think we are going to be waiting a good while to learn anything more about that. Even if we get the cast soon, Peacock is still not likely to bring the series back until early next year. They have an established release pattern for the show and as of right now, there is very little evidence that they are going to be interested in breaking that.

