Bachelor in Paradise season 10: The next Bachelor responsibility

We recognize that this summer is going to bring Bachelor in Paradise season 10 to the air and of course, there is a lot to be excited about.

So, where do we actually start here? Well, a good place would be noting for at least a moment here that this show could have more responsibility in Bachelor Nation than almost any other has. Remember that for at least the 2025 calendar year, there is not going to be a season of The Bachelorette. By virtue of that, there is a chance that we are going to be seeing the next Bachelor be a part of Paradise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you are ABC, then it makes more sense than ever to come into this season promoting it hard, but then also hoping that you can find some really great stories to tell with some of the men. We have seen people on Paradise go on to be the next Bachelor before, so it is something that has transpired. However, at the same time, a lot of the choices that they’ve gone with were polarizing at the time. Are things about to be different here? We have to wonder about it for now.

For the time being, we do tend to think that the producers are looking at Paradise as the most likely place to find their future lead — on paper, that at least makes the most sense! If they don’t choose one here, they will likely have to dive back into the well of past seasons and that could be tricky — after all, you’d have to look back at Jenn Tran’s season or some of the ones before that, and this could mean having to back several years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise right now, including the setting

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

Do you think the next Bachelor will come from the season? Be sure to share now, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







