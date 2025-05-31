Doctor Who spin-off War Between the Land and the Sea: See trailer

For those who are unaware, later this year a Doctor Who spin-off titled The War Between the Land and the Sea is set to arrive. Want to know more about it?

Well, in order of the flagship show capping off season 15 today, we are pleased to at least share something more about what lies ahead! The trailer over here indicates strongly that the five-episode collaboration between BBC One and Disney+ is going to be all sorts of stunning. It is also a chance to see a number of familiar aspects of the greater universe. It feels for now like the story is going to be reasonably self-contained, which may be a good thing since the future of the franchise at Disney+ is relatively unclear.

If you want to get a little more insight on the show itself, here is the full The War Between the Land and the Sea synopsis:

When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.

This series boasts not only the work of executive producer Russell T. Davies, but also such actors as

Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, Ruth Madeley, Colin McFarlane, Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, and Vincent Franklin. In other words, there is a lot of talent here. Our hope is that through these characters, we can get a slightly different perspective on this world, one that is separate from The Doctor but still linked in some interesting ways. Based on how season 15 of the franchise ended, we unfortunately can’t speak to whether or not Ncuti Gatwa is going to be turning in an appearance or not.

