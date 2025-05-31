The Better Sister season 2: Is it possible? EP explains

Following the premiere of the first season this week on Prime Video, it makes some sense to wonder about The Better Sister season 2. However, at the same time, you also have to remember that this show was pitched as a limited series … but we have also been around the TV block long enough to know that this sort of thing can almost always change.

When it comes to continuing a story like this, we tend to think there are a couple of different things to consider — whether there is more story there and beyond just that, what the overall performance happens to be. If the viewership is good enough, of course the powers-that-be at Amazon could be eager to do more.

At present, we are at least happy to note that some of the creative minds behind The Better Sister are at least open to the idea of continuing the story. Speaking as a part of a larger feature in The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Olivia Milch had to say:

You know, you are asking so many wonderful questions about what it might be like to say, continue to tell this story, which is certainly something that we’ve given thought on our own. And should we be so lucky to continue to get to explore!

For the time being, the only advice we can really hand over when it comes to all of this is to be patient, mostly because Prime Video is hardly the sort of place that is going to be willing to share more news or updates immediately. Because this is a limited series in particular, there may not be any hurry for them to reveal something more. They can analyze the numbers and then go from there.

