Doctor Who season 16 renewal: When will we know?

With the Doctor Who season 15 finale coming to BBC One and Disney+ this weekend, it makes perfect sense to look ahead. Of course, we wish that there was something a little more defined to discuss here when it comes to the future.

After all, we are at this point well-aware of the fact that there is no official season 16 renewal, as everyone involved in the series previously indicated that we could be waiting until after season 15 for news to come out. Even still, getting news is complicated since the BBC and Disney may not share the same sentiment when it comes to the franchise’s future.

If you are to believe some of the rumors that are out there at present, then you could argue that the first domino to drop will be what Disney wants for their streaming service … and we are honestly not that optimistic. They do not publicly release viewership for any of their shows but, unfortunately, there is nothing out there that makes us think that it is generating record-setting numbers for them. They may very well back out of the Doctor Who business, and they have every right to once the initial agreement is met.

Now, the good news is that we do personally believe that BBC One could continue to broadcast new episodes in some form, but we anticipate it taking months for some long-term plans to solidify. You also have to figure out the future for star Ncuti Gatwa, and that has been unclear for a good while as well. These are all collectively some of the reasons why we would not be shocked if we are waiting until 2027 or longer to return to the Tardis. Plan accordingly.

