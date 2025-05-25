Doctor Who season 15 episode 8 (finale) promo: The Omega battle

We knew that the Doctor Who season 15 finale on BBC One this weekend was going to be intense; however, we now have a better sense of what we’re talking about.

What is at the center of “The Reality War”? Well, apparently showrunner Russell T. Davies was not satisfied enough with bringing back one classic villain from several decades’ past in the Rani; with that, we also have her bringing forward Omega. The intention seems to be reshaping Gallifrey and within that, changing everything that it means to be a Time Lord. Everything is about to become so much different, and there is going to be an extreme battle in order to stop everything from unfolding.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for the Doctor Who finale that features a lot of the struggles and obstacles that we’re talking about here. Of course, you have The Doctor doing whatever they can to save the day; luckily, he is going to have a little bit of help at the same time. He obviously has Belinda at this side, but don’t forget to throw in here Ruby Sunday, as well!

The one thing that this preview does not promise is any sort of closure and unfortunately, we do not have a good sense as to whether we are ever going to be having that or not. We hope that there are a few loose ends that are tied up here, but there are still a lot of questions regarding if a regeneration is coming or not. At this point, we just tend to think this is what the producers want us to be wondering for a while.

