Doctor Who season 15 episode 8 (finale): ‘The Reality War’

As we get ourselves prepared to see Doctor Who season 15 episode 8 on BBC One next weekend, there is of course a lot to prepare for. The finale is almost here!

So, what can we say about it from start to finish? Let’s begin by just noting that “The Reality War” is poised to be one of those stories that likely throws the stakes up to the eleven and features some epic showdowns. This is in a lot of ways a culmination of a two-season arc, given that Ruby Sunday will be back and beyond just that, you’ve also seen the Mrs. Flood mystery unravel for a rather long time now.

If you do want to get more thoughts on what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 8 synopsis below:

Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor, Belinda and Ruby have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life.

To say that there are some larger mysteries around this episode is, at least at this point, putting it lightly. It still remains to be seen if there is going to be a season 16 or not of the series through the Disney+ deal, and there is a chance that Ncuti Gatwa ends up departing his role as the Doctor at the end of the season. There are a lot of things out there and for now, all we can really do is wait and see exactly what is decided on. With that being said, we recognize that waiting is not always some super-easy thing in order to do.

The only thing we feel assured of at this point is simple: There will most likely be a cliffhanger.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 8?

