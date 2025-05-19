Doctor Who season 16 premiere date may be in 2027

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, there is a good chance still that Doctor Who season 16 may happen regardless of what Disney wants. There is a chance that they keep things going, even if it means a reduced budget or some other changes behind the scenes.

Now we have stated this before but personally, we do tend to think that a lot of the “controversy” when it comes to a possible cancellation is overblown. We have seen this show be successful with a smaller price tag for decades; why couldn’t it revert to that if the situation arises?

For now, there is at least one thing that we can say: If we are going to be seeing more Doctor Who regardless of Disney’s role in it, you are going to have to wait. According to a new report coming in right now via the Mirror, the current plan is for the show to potentially return in 2027 after a break. Now, you could argue that this would allow the producers to find a new Doctor if Ncuti Gatwa departs and it is very-well possible that this is required; however, we also just tend to think that it is necessary from a production standpoint. At the time that season 14 airing, work was already being done on the current season. Now, the only thing showrunner Russell T. Davies can do is get together stories.

If and when a renewal is announced, it is at that point that shooting dates and/or locations can start to come together. Making great TV remains a lengthy process, and there is little evidence of that changing in the altogether near future.

