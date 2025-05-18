Doctor Who season 15 episode 7: Archie Panjabi is the Rani!

For those who are currently unaware, Doctor Who season 15 episode 7 is going to kick off a two-part finale event — and of course, it will be epic.

So, who is going to be at the center of the story to come? Well, think along the lines here of the Rani! This is a classic villain who goes back decades, and here there are a couple of major twists to throw in here. First and foremost, the character is the true identity of the oh-so-mysterious Mrs. Flood, who has been around since the start of the Ncuti Gatwa era. Meanwhile, this character is also being played by none other than Archie Panjabi, known for The Good Wife, Hijack, and a number of other things.

In a statement per the official Doctor Who website, here is some of what Panjabi had to say:

“It seems there’s been quite a bit of speculation about the Rani’s return…and who can blame you? Kate O’Mara’s portrayal was brilliant, ruthless and unforgettable. Now, under Russell T Davies, she’s back- and I’ll ask…what in the Whoniverse will we bring to her? Let’s just say, you might not be ready!”

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T. Davies added the following:

“Ncuti always said he wanted to face the Rani, so after 32 years, she’s back! It’s an honour to work with Archie – I’ve been a fan for years, and what a joy, to see her twinned with Anita Dobson. It’s the greatest threat the Doctor has ever faced… and there are even more villains to come!”

No matter what the future holds for Gatwa as the Doctor, we certainly think that we’re gearing up for something exciting, fun, and a little bit different. Go ahead and be prepared…

