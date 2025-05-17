Doctor Who season 15 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look a little bit more towards Doctor Who season 15 episode 7, there is absolutely a lot that we can say here. First and foremost, the finale is almost here! It does not matter whether or not you are ready for it … you just have to be prepared.

Based on what we’ve heard already, what you see on next week’s “Wish World” is going to carry over into the finale, and that is one stuffed full of mystery. Are we going to be seeing Belinda find peace? Or, is there a chance that we are going to see a regeneration? We recognize at this point that the future of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor is very-much unclear.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor and Belinda finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives?

Ultimately, what is so interesting here is that on paper, the Doctor and Belinda are going to be getting everything that they want. However, how different will things be? In true show fashion, we do tend to think that there is some sort of enormous threat simmering underneath the surface that the two are going to be forced to confront.

Where is Ruby Sunday?

There is not too much that we can say about her in relation to next week’s episode. Yet, at the same time it does seem as though Millie Gibson is going to have some sort of role to play, at least, heading into the finale.

Related – Is there a chance that a Doctor Who season 16 is going to happen, regardless of what Disney+ wants?

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 7?

How do you think it is going to set up the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







