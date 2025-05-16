Doctor Who season 16 reportedly likely, at least on BBC One

While there may not be an official Doctor Who season 16 renewal at this point over on BBC One or Disney+, there is potentially good news. Based on some reporting that is out there, plans have been put into place for the franchise to continue — at least in Great Britain. Whether or there is an international streaming partner remains to be seen.

According to a report from the Mirror, showrunner Russell T. Davies has already planned out two more seasons of the show, and the BBC still sees a lot of value in the series regardless of what Disney wants. There may still be ways to make it financially viable, mostly due to the fact some of the budget right now is to get the show to a high enough resolution for streaming.

Here is what a source close to the show had to say to the aforementioned publication:

“When Doctor Who began its partnership with Disney+, there was additional funding put in place. Doctor Who is an expensive show to make, with its effects budget taking up a significant part of the overall spend, so if Disney were to withdraw its funding, then there wouldn’t be as significant an impact on production as some fans may think. The TARDIS set is still standing in Cardiff, all ready to go on new adventures.”

Ultimately, none of this is a major surprise to us, largely due to the fact that we have been saying for a while the series would continue in some form. There is just likely to be some sort of long break in the middle of all of it. The bigger question is surrounding the future of Ncuti Gatwa, and whether there will be a regeneration sooner rather than later.

