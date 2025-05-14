Doctor Who season 15 finale spoilers: EP on ‘devasting’ story

For those who do need some sort of reminder here, the Doctor Who season 15 finale is coming to BBC One and Disney+ in just over two weeks. Also, it is going to be airing at the same time all over the world! By doing that, it is clear that the producers want to ensure that no spoilers come out in advance. That is certainly only going to fuel further speculation regarding the long-term status of star Ncuti Gatwa…

Of course, those involved are only going to say so much about what the last part of the story is going to look like — yet, there are more reasons to think that this is one of the most dramatic tales that we have seen to date.

In a new statement (per Doctor Who TV) about the simulcast, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising. And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!”

Is it at least worth celebrating that you will see Ruby Sunday again? We tend to think so though, of course, it would be nice to know if she emerges okay. The same can be said here for Belinda!

Beyond Gatwa’s future, the other hard part of the finale at this point is not knowing if there is going to be a season 16 — unfortunately, the powers-that-be may wait to make a decision on that until after the finale wraps up.

What do you think we could see over the Doctor Who season 15 finale?

Are you prepared for some sort of big cliffhanger or regeneration? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here to get some other updates.

