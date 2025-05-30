Survivor 50: Tony Vlachos was cut during casting process

We know that there are a lot of people who are eager to learn all sorts of tidbits about the Survivor 50 cast and today, that includes Tony Vlachos.

After all, doesn’t it feel fair to wonder why the show’s two-time winners are not a part of the show? In the case of Sandra Diaz-Twine, at least you can argue that she’s been able to play four times already, and that is not including her participation in Island of the Idols. Tony, meanwhile, has only played three. Both really should have been in serious consideration for the show if they wanted to return, and we can at least say that at one point, Tony was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

In a new post on Instagram, Tony did reveal that he was cut during the process during what he describes as a “theme change” at the last minute. What does that mean, given that In the Hands of the Fans has been the theme for a while? It may just be tied to the way the show decided to put their people together — is it possible that the tribes are going to be divided based on era? It feels like there is some sort of chance of that happening, among other things.

While Tony would have 100% brought a ton of entertainment to this season, you can’t exactly deny the fact that he would have been a gigantic target on the season with the cast that they have. There are only a couple of winners in the group, and they are pretty recent in the form of Dee and Kyle. Maybe you can call this a blessing in disguise, at least if you care about a player’s overall stats.

The silver lining

For those who do not know, Tony is going to be a part of the Australian version of the show for their upcoming Australia vs. the World game. If only that had a US broadcast home…

Related – Boston Rob explains his Survivor 50 absence

Are you sad that Survivor 50 is not going to have Tony in the cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







