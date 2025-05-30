Survivor 50: Boston Rob Mariano explains during down invite

For those wondering why Boston Rob Mariano is not going to be a part of Survivor 50, it turns out there is an explanation.

The good news is that the legend not being on the season has nothing to do with a baffling decision on the part of producers — of course they invited him to be on board! However, it turns out that Rob himself turned down the role rather than going back and competing again.

Speaking on Instagram, here is some of what Rob had to say about his decision:

“Literally don’t be mad @survivorcbs and @jeffprobst early on they called and asked… I just felt like I have played so many times and I am truly fulfilled with my Survivor Journey … I wanted my spot to go to someone else that deserved another chance! I’ve gotten so much out of Survivor. It will always be a part of who I am! I’m eternally grateful.”

If we are being honest here, we also tend to think that Rob is one of those people like Sandra and (at this point) Tony where no matter how many times they play from here on out, they are probably going to be targeted early. Their threats levels are just so astronomically high, and you could have argued that Rob would have made it even further on Winners at War were it not for the numbers he found himself with at a certain point in the game.

Odds are, there will be chances to see Rob on other shows; just remember that over the past year and a half already, he turned on Deal or No Deal Island in addition to The Traitors. He made it reasonably far on both of these shows and when you add this to his past Amazing Race performance, you can argue that he has one of the better multi-show reality TV resumes out there.

