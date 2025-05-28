The Cleaning Lady season 4 finale promo: Thony in prison…

As some of you may be aware at this point, the two-hour finale of The Cleaning Lady is going to air on Fox next week. Just how crazy are things going to become?

If the end of this past episode is any indication, we may be seeing a story that is downright insane from start to finish, and for a number of different reasons. Did Jorge just sell Thony out, or is this a part of a much larger plan?

For the time being, here is some of what we can say — per the promo over at the link here, you are going to see the character behind bars. This means that as the story moves forward, there is almost certainly going to be more and more surprises. You can argue that all of this is a setup to some sort of larger plan to take down another person, and the betrayal may not be entirely what it seems.

Perhaps the larger question that we have to wonder at the moment is quite simple: Is the end almost here when it comes to Ramona? That is something that you always have to wonder when it comes to a character who is somewhat adversarial in nature. These characters can be written at times to be season-long foes and the concern is that if you bring them back, there may not be a lot of story left for him. To us at present, the most important thing may simply be that we just have an opportunity to see a story play out that subverts some expectations and establishes a new paradigm for Thony.

Perhaps the most devastating thing (at least for now) is not knowing if The Cleaning Lady will be back for a season 5. Hopefully, clarity comes on this before the finale.

