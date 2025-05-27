The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 11, 12: The finale event

For those who are not aware at the moment, The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 11 is coming next week — and the same goes for episode 12. This is a two-hour finale event and based on what we know right now, we certainly think that there is a lot of chaos that is going to be coming across the board.

It goes without saying, but one of the things that is worth noting here is the greater uncertainty across the board. There is no official season 5 renewal as of yet and while we are still hoping it happens, we also can’t quite claim that it is a sure thing. What makes the situation all the more complicated now is just that this is one of those shows that loves to do cliffhangers and from where we stand at present, there is a good chance at one.

Below, you can see the synopsis for The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 11, let alone episode 12 to go along with it:

A vicious prison showdown and a high-stakes escape puts everything at risk. With her life on the line and Ramona’s wrath closing in, Thony must outmaneuver those who want her silenced and find a way to protect her freedom and family as she finds herself surrounded by chaos. When Jorge catches wind of Ramona’s plans, he’s willing to do anything to stop her. With the future of Sin Cara hanging in the balance, unexpected foes cause dire consequences. As Fiona finds new security, a fatal decision changes her relationship with Thony forever in the all-new “Killer Queen / As Time Goes By” season finale episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-411/412) (TV-14 D,L,V)

At this point, the only thing we feel confident about is that Thony will survive. We’ve already seen that anyone on this show could die at any time, so why would we think any differently now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 11, let alone episode 12?

