Survivor 50: Carolyn, Jesse, Penner among biggest cast snubs

Coming into today’s big Survivor 50 cast reveal, we knew that there were going to be some snubs — unfortunately, that was made clearer by the mix that Jeff Probst and the other producers chose to go with here. You had a lot of representation from the past 3-4 seasons, and then very few from the first ten. Also, there are multiple people in here who have played several times before!

So, what names stand out the most from us? We have our personal five below — with the caveat being that we tried to choose people who were at one point rumored or talked about heavily by fans.

Carolyn Wiger – Arguably the biggest snub personality-wise of the entire New Era, though you could make a case for Shan, as well. Ironically, there is a through-line to both of them as they each went on to do other shows in The Traitors and The Challenge USA, respectively. Did that hurt her?

Jesse Lopez – Strategically, he is probably the biggest New Era snub, and his blindside of Cody is arguably one of the biggest moves the game has ever seen. We would’ve subtracted one of the more-recent additions to bring him back to add to the chaos.

Sean Rector – Going all the way back to season 4, Sean is arguably the most forgotten-about player in the history of the show. We’re talking about a man who played on Boston Rob’s first season — who was arguably more entertaining then than Rob ever way — and we have yet to see him since.

Jonathan Penner – A social and strategic icon, and someone who also has confirmed he was at least in discussions once upon a time. We also think that he would have had such a powerful story to share due to what he has gone through in real life since he last played.

Amanda Kimmel – Can a three-time player actually be snubbed? Well, if we’re going to have Penner on here, we also have her. While we understand the idea of giving us a lot of New Era players and also season 1 representation, she a two-time finalist who was at one point rumored.

What were your biggest snubs when it comes to the Survivor 50 cast?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

