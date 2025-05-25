MobLand season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale
Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see MobLand season 1 episode 10. Are you ready for the finale?
First and foremost, “The Beast in Me” is the title for this episode, and this is where a lot of the big stories from the seas are going to come to a head. Our advice is to be prepared for almost anything to happen, which is of course precisely what you should want with a story that has been about family conflicts and, to a certain extent, solving “problems.” (Of course, there is a different way to solve them than what the characters do here.)
Below, you can check out the full MobLand season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:
Kevin solves a problem; Tattersall keeps his promise; Richie prepares for war.
Of course, the folks at the streaming service are being more careful when it comes to giving away details for what is ahead — not that this is much of a surprise here. They want to keep the mystery going for as long as they possibly can, not that it is all that much of a surprise.
Is there going to be a big cliffhanger here?
For now, let’s just say the following: Don’t be surprised if there is something like that here! Even though there is no official season 2 renewal as of yet, we do still think that there is a good chance of that yet. The show got off to such a great start that it makes sense to keep it going. At the same time, you also have a big-name cast — if you are Paramount+ then on some level, it makes sense to keep the show going simply for that sake.
