Alien: Earth spoilers: Who is Kirsh?

We are certainly thrilled to know that Alien: Earth is going to be premiering this summer over at FX. However, at the same time, there is so much we do not know! That includes some further details about the cast comprising the show, including a network favorite in Timothy Olyphant (Justified).

In a new piece over at Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Noah Hawley gives a small spattering of insight about his character of Kirsh — however, it still doesn’t mean that we know where he lands!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Instead, Hawley (who is also known for Fargo) simply suggests that this is a part that could surprise some people:

“It’s a very different role for him, but it does play on something that I find so exciting about him as an actor, which is he lives in that space between hero and villain in a really interesting way. When he’s playing the hero side of it, he’s the best guy to strap on a gun and go to high noon.”

It does feel fair to argue in general that Alien: Earth could be one of the most ambitious series that FX has ever done, and for good reason. Just remember that we are talking here about a project that is based on hugely successful movies and you are also having a find a way to incorporate this into the total timeline. Doing that is not going to prove to be easy.

Luckily, we do think that the network is already very-much committed to the long-term success — there has already been a lot of buzz about a season 2 already!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Alien: Earth right now, including another teaser

What are you most eager to see moving into Alien: Earth when it premieres?

Do you think that Olyphant is going to bring something really unique to the table here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







