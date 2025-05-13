Alien: Earth premiere date, new details revealed by FX

If you have been eager to get some more news regarding Alien: Earth on FX, let’s just say that we have officially got it and then some!

Today, the network revealed that on Tuesday, August 12, you are going to see the series, a continuation of the iconic franchise is going to arrive. The network is doing something a bit different here, making sure that this is a linear and streaming broadcast at the same time. It will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on FX and stream at the same exact time on Hulu, offering up more of a shared experience. The first two episodes of the drama are going to air that night, and then you will see weekly installments from here on out.

Want to learn a little bit more all about what the story of this particular show is going to be? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).

The first hybrid prototype, named Wendy (Sydney Chandler), marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides with Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

We know already that Alien: Earth is being envisioned as this multi-season project, so whatever you see here is not necessarily going to be the end of the road here at all. We are beyond excited to see what creator Noah Hawley (Fargo) has cooked here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

