Chicago Fire season 14: Will Dermot Mulroney return?

As we look towards a season 14 of Chicago Fire on NBC, it makes a lot of sense to wonder if certain people are going to return or not. We know already that you will not be seeing more of Jake Lockett as Carver, and we hope that there is some sort of opportunity to bring back Daniel Kyri as Ritter — even if it is just a one-episode stint to wrap up his storyline and explain his exit.

So what about Dermot Mulroney as Chief Pascal? We know that at the start of season 13, it really felt like this was a chance this was just a one-season gig and that Herrmann would eventually become the new Chief. However, it seems as though that is not something the character wants. Everything is changing as a result, and this includes us getting a chance to see more of Mulroney on the NBC drama.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Andrea Newman confirmed that you will be seeing more of Dermot, and also explained why Pascal may want to stay at Firehouse 51 for now:

“I think the key moment for Pascal was in Episode 16 and the funeral for his wife, for Monica, when they all showed up and he said, ‘Sorry, this funeral is family only,’ and Mouch said, ‘That’s why we’re here, chief.’ And to me, that felt like the moment that he understood he was part of this family, and he kind of took it in. He’s so hard to read sometimes, Pascal, but that was one moment where you saw it really get him in the heart and the gut. So I feel like from that moment moving forward, between that and between the deepening bond with Severide, 51 feels like his home.”

We do tend to think that there could be a new addition at the Firehouse to make up for the exits of both Carver and Pascal but most likely, that is not something we will know about for a little while.

