Survivor 49: The biggest challenge for the cast

Earlier this week, we had the first tiny glimpses at the cast for Survivor 49 thanks to a new preview during the season 48 finale. Can we make larger assumptions about them yet? Hardly.

At this point, what we will say is rather simple, as we are clearly getting into a somewhat-precarious position for the long-running reality show, albeit a temporary one. There are not a lot of instances where an upcoming season is going to be overshadowed more by one that is coming after the fact. The shadow of season 50 is going to be looming large, and we do tend to think that this will be the case the vast majority of the time that the season remains on the air.

Because of all of this, it does already feel apparent to us that the big challenge that season 49 is going to have is merely keeping interest, and this is why, if we had a time machine and could have told the cast something before filming, it would have been this: Play hard. Take real chances. Do whatever you can to sell yourself to viewers.

Do we think that players are honestly thinking about entertainment while they are out there? Yes and no, since you are playing for a million dollars and the game will be top priority. Nonetheless, we are desperately hoping that we see people who are interested in at least trying to deliver something that we haven’t seen before. That is perhaps even more imperative coming out of a season 48 that was disappointing insofar as the post-merge game went. Kyle still proved to be a great winner, but his road to getting there was certainly a little bit less than stellar.

