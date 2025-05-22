Survivor 50 cast reveal coming sooner than you’d think!

We know that production is going to be starting soon on Survivor 50, but there is an interesting twist coming our way early. Rather than wait until the end of the year to reveal or tease the cast for In the Hands of the Fans, we are going to be learning more about it in just one week!

During tonight’s season 48 finale, the show officially revealed that the cast for the next chapter of the show would be unveiled during the May 28 edition of CBS Mornings. It is somewhat unusual for the show to do this so early for all-star seasons, but there is a method to the madness here. Most notably, this is a move devised in order to ensure that we have a good opportunity to get the cast as opposed to having social media spoil it in advance. CBS wants to control the narrative! Of course, controlling the narrative at 7:00 a.m. may be a little much for some people, but still.

There is at least some precedent for CBS doing this, as they revealed the cast for Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance during a live reunion show. Meanwhile, Peacock has done something similar in releasing their casts for The Traitors prior to the start of filming in order to ensure that there is a real mechanism to keep people hyped up.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we’re going to be seeing some people worthy of such an announcement! We’d love a few new era players, but then also a handful of others who may have been a part of this franchise, in one way or anther, since the very early seasons. A great mix is a way to at least try and prevent pre-game alliances.

