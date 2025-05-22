Survivor 49 teaser gives first glimpse at cast

We knew that entering the Survivor 48 finale on CBS, we were going to get at least some sort of tease for Survivor 49. However, at the same time we felt rather bad for this season.

Why? Well, to put it in rather simple terms, this season is already being forgotten about thanks to us knowing far in advance that a season 50 is coming featuring all-star players. We do hope there are some interesting people in here, but it will have to be really iconic to not get super swept under the rug.

So what did we see for season 49? Well, we heard first and foremost the voices of some of the people taking part, whether it be a journalist or someone who wants to be a mermaid … or do they really mean a siren? There were a few flashes of various characters, including someone who claims to be a “Rizzgod” and a mother of five who claims that being out here is a vacation.

Above all else, we do tend to think that there are a lot of people out there who are eager to play and have a good time … and we honestly hope that these people are really cutthroat. That is something that the show missed from season 48 for the most part, as there were a ton of people who valued loyalty / integrity more so than anything else. Each season should in a way feel like its own ecosystem.

Is there a part of us that would love a player from season 49 to come back for 50? It has been done before here and there, but it can be a real challenge from a physical standpoint — even with shorter seasons.

Wat are you the most eager to see at this point heading into the Survivor 49 premiere, even if it is months away?

