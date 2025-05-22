Chicago Fire season 13 finale: EP on Stella pregnancy!

We had at least some sort of sentiment entering the Chicago Fire season 13 finale that there would be some sort of big reveal. As it turns out, there were actually a few! For starters, we ended up learning that Stella Kidd is actually pregnant, and that is without noting the shake-up that we got when it comes to Mouch and Herrmann as the latter determined that there was a better place for him in the department.

Of course, in some ways we will see both of these stories play a big role in season 14 but for Stella in particular, the pregnancy is interesting just because it is on the heels of a failed attempt at an adoption. Also, she was not too sure in the past if she wanted to ever be pregnant at all.

So how is Miranda Rae Mayo’s character feeling about it now? Has she changed? Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say:

Yeah, I think she has changed, and we kind of looked at the evolution of the season, the evolution of Kidd as a character, as somebody who starts really talking about things, like when her cousin shows up and she’s talking about things she never talked about before and kind of getting it all out in the open with Severide. They really got close in this season in a way that they haven’t before, and it came to a head with the hospital storyline with the baby, because they butted heads a bit during that story and they were kind of on other sides, and then they ended up talking that out and coming together. I felt like, at the end of that episode, they were stronger than ever, and how they left that episode, even though it was a beatdown, emotionally, was much stronger as a couple. Between that and trying to take care of Natalie and feeling like she was getting Natalie on the right track, it boosted [Kidd] up to a place where she maybe started thinking, “Maybe I can do all these things that I thought I couldn’t do,” and [pregnancy is] one of them. She’s kind of leaving it to fate a little bit. “If a baby comes from adoption first or if I get pregnant, let’s see. Maybe there’s a reason for all of this, and I trust that I can handle this now, and Severide can, too.” So that’s where she was at. How she reacts, really, on the other side, that’s something else all together that we get to see later.

One other thing that feels possible here is that with Stella unable to be out in the field at certain points, where does she devote her time? A good bit will be obviously towards being a mom, but are there some other ambitions that she is going to look to pursue? At this point, it does feel like this is something she could be left to think about — and the end results may prove interesting.

What did you think about the events of the Chicago Fire season 13 finale, especially the pregnancy reveal?

