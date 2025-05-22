Why is Daniel Kyri, Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire after finale?

We knew entering the Chicago Fire season 13 finale that it would mark the final episode for Daniel Kyri (Ritter) and Jake Lockett (Carver). Why did this have to be the case? That’s the thing that we understand could be frustrating to a lot of people.

Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that these series have all been subjected to a number of different departures over the years. Yet, that does make any of them easy. This time around in particular, they are seemingly happening for a reason that is more frustrating than most: Money.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

After all, consider the following for a moment here: The vast majority of Chicago Fire seasons have featured some sort of departures and as of late, some of those have been done for the sole purpose of trying to cut down costs. It is the same reason why a lot of cast members do not appear in every episode anymore. Getting rid of two characters will cause the series to be more reliant on the people they have, but we also imagine that we are going to see a situation here where this show ends up being a little bit more like Chicago PD, which has installments focused more on a specific group of people rather than an entire assemblage.

Ultimately, we will at least say that there is a chance you do see some people turn up again down the road — never say never, right? We do at least think that you have to find a way to bring back Ritter at this point, mostly because there was no actual exit for the character during the finale — and you can’t end his story like that, can you?

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts now about Chicago Fire, including new premiere date hopes

Are you still sad that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are leaving Chicago Fire?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







