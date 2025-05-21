The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10: Last before 2-part finale

For those who are not aware, next week’s The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10 is going to be important for so many different reasons. Where do we start?

First and foremost, we really should go ahead and note here that the finale is right around the corner — even though that is a hard thing to accept at this point. There are only three episodes left and through all of them, there is some big stuff from start to finish. Based on the preview that we saw tonight there are going to be a ton of power shifts and beyond just that, hopefully some more big stuff for Thony and Jorge. Their dynamic has proven to be, at least for now, one of the best things about this season.

Now, here is where we do have some of the bad news to share — nothing has been stated as of yet when it comes to a The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10 synopsis. We have to assume that allegiances will go out the window and there is going to be a lot of different crazy scenarios unfold.

No matter what happens here, we do tend to think that there is going to be a huge cliffhanger, one that sets the stage for the two-part finale. Now, we also have to hope that there is also going to be some sort of renewal news before we get to the end of the finale — we want to have hope for the future! Also, we want to believe that Fox is going to want to keep this going. The only truth we can share here is that Fox, at least at the moment, does not seem to be invested in bringing the series back in 2026 (if they are bringing it back at all).

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 10?

