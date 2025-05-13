The Cleaning Lady season 4 episodes 9 spoilers: ‘Hearts on Fire’

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a great chance to get more into The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 9. What can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, we really do not have much of the twelve-episode season to go. Also, strangely the future of the drama remains up in the air. Fox is keeping a lot of uncertainty out there when it comes to the future of the show and by virtue of that, you are going to have to keep watching in the event that you want to see more. (Viewing live is, of course, the most preferable way in which to entice Fox into a renewal.)

So what more is coming in terms of the story? Well, Thony is going to pull out all of the stops in order to ensure she can help someone else. For more, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

A hospital under lockdown. A patient with a deadly secret. As Thony fights to save a life, she finds herself caught between two men and the ghosts of their pasts. Jorge’s relentless pursuit of vengeance blinds him to the truth, while Fiona, pushed to her breaking point, makes a decision that will change everything. Thony steps into the operating room – and into the fight of her life – in the all-new “Hearts on Fire” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-409) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

No matter what happens here, we are pretty darn confident that it is going to send the story into some unexpected directions — and who knows? There is a chance that even more lives could be in jeopardy by the time we get to the other side.

