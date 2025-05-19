Survivor 48 finale sneak peek: What is Kyle’s next move?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Survivor 48 finale is coming to CBS in just a matter of days. By virtue of that, you have a good chance to see what is hopefully going to be a competitive endgame after a rather dull post-merge game.

Yet, Shauhin was just blindsided. By virtue of that, we are entering the next point of the game on a little bit more of a high. You have Kyle and Kamilla on one side, and then Joe and Eva on the other. By virtue of that, you can make an argument here that things are about to become so much more interesting for Mitch, given that if Kyle / Kamilla do decide to expose their alliance, he could become a valuable swing vote … and would most likely side with the of them over the larger threats.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a sneak peek from the Survivor 48 finale, one that does seem to indicate that Kyle is thinking already about what he would like to do next — and we understand why. This is someone who has the luxury of options on his side. Joe and Eva still do trust him, so he could try to work with them moving forward — or, that could set one of them up to be blindsided later.

On paper, you can argue that Kyle is now set up as the frontrunner to win this game; however, he still cannot get cocky. The biggest thing he has to remember is to stay on the ball when it comes to his recent moves and not make the two of them any wiser as to what is happening.

