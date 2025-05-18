Survivor 48 finale: The likely returning players

As you get prepared to see the Survivor 48 finale on CBS this Wednesday, doesn’t it feel like high time to talk returning players?

After all, remember first and foremost that this is one of those shows that is always going to be interested in bringing people back, even if we are not seeing necessarily a million different returning player seasons at this point. Season 48 has hardly been a fan favorite and yet still, there are a handful of names who we do think are going to be considered.

After all, let’s just go ahead and start things off here with the two we consider to be sure things at this point.

Joe – Win or lose, he’s going to get an invitation. Even if his gameplay style is not super-exciting, he is the quintessential challenge beast and likable dude who has gotten asked back a handful of times over the years. Remember the likes of Ozzy and Joe have had multiple appearances and we tend to think he’s more inherently likable than either of them.

Sai – Even though she was a pre-jury boot, she was by far the most entertaining player this season. She’s going to get an invite depending on the theme, and we tend to think the modern era wants people who are going to play as hard as possible.

Now, why not take a look at some other possibilities? These aren’t slam dunks, but these people could come back depending on the circumstance.

Eva – She is an inspirational player and we do think production has to love her from a storytelling standpoint. Like Joe she’s not a flashy player, but does that really matter? We’re not quite sure.

Kyle – If he wins, we tend to think there is a good chance he comes back for more — though we’re not sure he has a great chance otherwise.

Kamilla – If you run Survivor 100 times, this is probably the least exciting version of her game since her options were so limited. Even still, she’s made it incredibly far! A really high upside pick from both a gameplay and entertainment standpoint.

Mary – Maybe you can make a similar argument here to Kamilla, but Kamilla is 100% the better player.

