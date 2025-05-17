Survivor 48 finale: Ranking the final five!

For many of you know at this point, the Survivor 48 finale is coming to CBS this Wednesday — and there is a lot to be excited for!

After all, let’s just frame the discussion through the following lens — out of everyone still in the game, we could see three or four of them seemingly winning. There are a couple of factors that contribute to that: What they do from here on out, plus also the makeup of the jury. This season has been dull and predictable at times, but we are setting up for a great finale.

Without further ado, let’s just get to ranking the final contenders now…

5. Mitch – Even though he comes across as a great guy, he easily has the weakest resume of those remaining. Other than having an inspirational story, his biggest contribution has been routinely saying that he is going to make a move. He sort of did at this past Tribal Council, but it also was not his idea.

4. Eva – While she may have the best emotional argument to win the game at this point, she really cannot claim much on her strategic resume. She’s performed well in challenges, but she’s also been heavily insulated thanks to an idol that everyone knows she has. There is a little Xander to her game because of that.

3. Kamilla – This is where things get interesting. You can argue that she is the best strategist in the entire game at this point, and the fact that she’s done so well without being in a major alliance beyond Kyle is remarkable. However, is she going to be able to claim enough moves as her own? Her win may be dependent in getting rid of her #1 ally in the game.

2. Joe – Easily one of the best competitors we’ve seen in the new era, and is one immunity win away from making it into hallowed ground of Survivor players. His dominance may earn him so votes, but he’s also created an impossible expectation of his game through the lens of “integrity.” He may have people on the jury, like David, who will never vote for him.

1. Kyle – As of right now, it feels like he’s in pole position. This is a guy who has not only been in multiple alliances, but has also had a couple of huge moves that he can claim against Joe if they make it to the end together. He and Kamilla orchestrated both the Thomas and Shauhin votes, but because they had to keep their alliance secret, he may be able to publicly claim the former one easier.

Who are you rooting for at this point entering the Survivor 48 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

