Survivor 48 finale spoilers: Full CBS details

In just a matter of days the Survivor 48 finale is set to arrive on CBS and on paper, it looks far more interesting than it did days ago.

After all, consider for a moment here where things stand. We have five players left and in a way, you could look at it now as two duos (Eva & Joe and Kyle & Kamilla) with Mitch now sitting in between. Maybe he ends up being the odd man out; or, he is someone each duo wants to work with. After the Shauhin vote, it feels like anything could happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

While the CBS synopsis for the Survivor 48 finale does not reveal any huge details, it does suggest that we are not getting another blowout at the immunity challenge:

“Only One of Yous Can Win” – The $1 million dollars is closer than ever as the remaining castaways enter the final stretch of the game. A major come-from-behind win earns one person a trip to the sanctuary and a spot in the final four. Then, a tumultuous fire-making showdown determines the final three. One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 48 finale, followed by the After Show, hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 21 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The thing that puts Joe & Eva in a significant position of power at the final five is that she still has an immunity idol; meanwhile, Joe can win immunity and they could both be safe. However, Kyle and Kamilla’s move against Shauhin may give them enough ammunition to challenge Joe at the final three. It honestly feels like there are a lot of people who could win at this point, and we appreciate that entering the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts leading up to the finale

Who are you rooting for at this point entering the Survivor 48 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







