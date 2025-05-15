Survivor 48 episode 13 (finale) preview: Who will win?

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Survivor 48 episode 13 — otherwise known as the finale. Are you ready for what is ahead?

First and foremost, we really need to just start off here by noting that there are only five players remaining and of the group, most of them you can make some sort of argument for as the winner. So, where do we start?

If we were to put the castaways into tiers at this point, Kyle and Joe have to be at the top. With the former, you have someone who is smart, skillful, and has made multiple moves where he was able to deceive Joe on some level. He also will likely get more credit for them than Kamilla, mostly because he had more skin in the game straddling the line between two alliances. Meanwhile, Joe is an obvious physical threat and if he wins the next immunity challenge, he instantly becomes a legend in this department. These two win if they make it to the end and if they battle each other, it may be a bloodbath.

Meanwhile, the second tier is Kamilla and Eva — if Kamilla boots Kyle or Eva boots Joe (unlikely as that may be), they have a great case. Kamilla may actually be a top-tier strategic thinker, but she’s been in the shadows so much that it may be hard for her to come forward with any sort of winning argument at the last minute.

Finally, Mitch is regrettably at the bottom. While his perseverance is impressive despite being a likable guy and social threat, he just doesn’t have a lot of major moves he can claim or people who are a lock to vote for him at the end.

What do you think we could be seeing entering the Survivor 48 finale?

