Survivor 48 episode 12: Finally, a big move?

We knew entering tonight on Survivor 48 episode 12, there was a chance that a particularly big move could end up being made. Mitch said he wanted to do it, whereas Kyle and Kamilla started to put something in motion when it comes to taking out Shauhin.

What did they do here? Well, it is rather simple: They opted to create a lie that Shauhin had showed off an idol to Kamilla, making it seem like there was some serious distrust between the dominant group. Once again, Kyle and Kamilla were ready to put things in motion when it comes to their secret alliance. The promise was getting Joe to really believe that something shady was actually happening within the game. He’s not someone who can be easily duped, and that is a big issue.

Now, let’s just say that in this instance, Joe was actually duped and with that, Kyle and Kamilla re able to claim another big move on their resume! Shauhin is now out of the game and by virtue of that, the strong alliance of four is now not really an alliance at all. You have Kyle and Kamilla, Joe and Eva, and then also Mitch somewhere in the middle.

Here is the big issue when it comes to the move that was made here: You are leaving Eva in the game with an immunity idol, meaning that she and Joe could end up being immune at the next Tribal Council depending on what happens. You are now relying on the idea that you will be able to beat one of them at the end, something that honestly, Kyle may be able to do. In between this and the move to get rid of Thomas early, there have been multiple instances at this point of him and Kamilla being able to get one over on the game’s biggest threat.

The choice to boot Shauhin now is interesting — yet, we are psyched to see where the game goes from here.

