Doctor Who season 15 episode 7: The Rani and the Rani

This weekend on BBC One and Disney+ you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 15 episode 7 arrive. Are you ready for what comes along with that?

As so many of you may be well-aware at this particular moment in time, “Wish World” is the last story before the big finale. Whatever happens here is sure to be full of various twists and turns, but it is all really just defined by the presence of one character over all others: The Rani. Or, to be more specific here, the Ranis?

Given that we just saw a bigeneration when it comes to The Doctor, we really cannot be too shocked that something similar is happening here, as well — and that Mrs. Flood now has another “version” of herself (played by Archie Panjabi) to spend some time with. This dynamic may be one of many different reasons why the upcoming episode is so fun, but also why there is a lot of danger ahead.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview now for what is ahead on this particular event, one that does very-much indicate that the two versions of the Rani are going to have some fun interaction. we know that she is a legendary foe of The Doctor and yet, one we have not seen in quite some time. After seeing The Master far more recently, we are excited to see someone else come into the show with their own brand of chaos. This is a two-part story ahead, so whatever happens in episode 7 is sure then to carry over into the upcoming finale.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 7 when it airs?

