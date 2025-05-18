Chicago Fire season 13 finale promo: The end of Dom Pascal?

As many of you out there may be well-aware at this point, the Chicago Fire season 13 finale is coming to NBC on Wednesday night. Are you ready for what is to come?

If there is just one theme that could be in the final episode, it is simply this: Dramatic departures. We do know at this point that it is going to be the last installments for both Carver and Ritter, even if we do not want that to be the case. Our bigger concern at this point is that neither one of the characters is going to get a proper send-off, due mostly to when we heard about Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri leaving the show. That would be a shame given that they have been a great part of the show.

Based on the promo for the Chicago Fire finale over here, there is a different question that you have to think about: The future of Dom Pascal as Battalion Chief for Firehouse 51. After all, what happened to Robert Franklin lingers above him, and then you have Van Meter and others sniffing about. We could end up seeing Dermot Mulroney’s character arrested and beyond that, Kelly Severide could find himself going down at the same time. Could you really be surprised if something that happens here? We certainly would not rule something like that out.

One thing that has been on our mind for a little bit is that Pascal may have been intended to be just a one-season character, designed to fill a gap between Boden getting promoted and Herrmann eventually taking over. It is at least something to wonder about … but we will have to wait and see what happens here.

