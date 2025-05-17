Dancing with the Stars 34: Another cast reveal soon?

We recognize that Dancing with the Stars season 34 is not premiering on ABC until the fall and with that, it is shocking to have any cast member revealed already! Yet, Robert Irwin was already confirmed to be a part of the ballroom … and someone else may be announced soon.

After all, a press release for next week’s Good Morning America hints that on Thursday, May 22, there is going to be another cast reveal for the dance competition — however, it does not offer any clues as to who it could be.

Are there any predictions that can be made? Well, we know that the rumor bill seems to think it could be someone from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a show that is so popular on Hulu that ABC has rebroadcast episodes before. It would time well with the second season of the show, and would also justify why the network would want to promote it.

As for who else it could be, we suppose you could argue that Bachelor Grant Ellis is in contention — but why reveal that now? Another possibility is that it is a cast member associated with a summer movie. It is less likely that it is someone who is a part of a scripted ABC show, mostly because they would likely be in production this fall and with that, unable to participate.

There is no specific premiere date yet for Dancing with the Stars season 34, but we anticipate it being back at some point in September. Meanwhile, our general thought is that early on that month or in late August, the entire cast will be out there. We anticipate a similar mixture of people to what we have seen in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

